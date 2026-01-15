Respond Inc. abruptly closes all Camden daycare locations leaving staff, families frustrated

The Brief Respond Inc. Child Development closed all three of its daycare centers in Camden on Wednesday. Employees say they were not given advance notice and are still waiting to be paid. Families and staff are left scrambling for answers and alternative childcare.



Former employees and families are voicing frustration after Respond Inc. Child Development abruptly closed all of its daycare centers in Camden, leaving many without jobs or childcare and little explanation.

Employees say closure came without warning

What we know:

Employees told FOX 29 they were first notified that the Fenwick location would be closed Monday and Tuesday for a building inspection.

By Wednesday, a new message announced the closure of all three daycare centers in Camden.

Staff say they received no advance warning or severance.

"Like a thirty day notice so we could prepare ourselves, we didn’t get none of that," said an employee who wanted to remain anonymous.

Many employees are still waiting for their final paychecks and are unsure about next steps.

"The fact that we’ve been here for awhile, we didn’t get paid yet, we got bills, kids," said one of the former employees.

Company cites financial struggles in closure The CEO of Respond Inc. sent an email to employees explaining the decision.

"Yesterday, I met with the Board of Directors to confront the organization's current financial and operational realities. Despite sustained efforts to keep ‘Respond’ operating, it became clear that continuing childcare services without the ability to do so responsibly was no longer possible," said the CEO of Respond Inc.

Longtime employees like Rosa Santos, who worked at the center for 23 years, say the closure was devastating.

"If I wanted to retire, I wanted to retire a different way not this way, not having the door shut on me like this," said Santos.

Parents and grandparents scramble for alternatives Tiffany Johnson, a concerned grandparent, said her family was able to find another daycare, but the sudden closure left many families in a tough spot.

"It hurts a lot of people who don’t have the support, you have parents who may not have anybody for their children so, you just without warning just shut down. You have teachers who this may be their only income and you just not tell them to give them a chance to try to find something else, you just shut the doors," said Johnson.

Johnson said her own children and grandchildren attended the center and she believes the closure could have been handled better.

"We don’t know what happened and you left us in a position that you know is bad with the way it is out here, these days theres shortages of daycares," said Johnson.

Santos said the closure has taken an emotional toll. "Ever since we found out it was shut down I just can’t sleep, all I do is cry, stressed out, trying to get myself together," said Santos.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if or when employees will receive their final paychecks.

The CEO of Respond Inc. has not responded to FOX 29’s request for comment.

There is no information yet on whether the centers will reopen or if any support will be provided to affected families and staff.