Restaurants, theme parks: Military and veteran discounts offered during month of May

Military service members, veterans and their families can receive a variety of discounts as part of Military Appreciation Month throughout the month of May.

Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May to honor all of our active duty service members. Memorial Day follows on May 27, a day in which we remember those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

As part of the month of honoring men and women in the military, there are deals at restaurants, free admission to museums, and even a price cut on Rosetta Stone language courses.

Below are just some of the offerings:

Blue Star Museums - Participating locations nationwide

More than 2,000 museums across the country are offering free family admission for active duty military families, beginning on Armed Forces Day through Labor Day.

Chuck E. Cheese - Nationwide

Active duty, guard, reserve, retired members and their families can get the "Alpha" deal, which includes a large, one-topping pizza, four drinks and 45 play points for $28.99. The "Bravo" deal is also offered, which includes two large 1-topping pizzas, four drinks and 100 play points for $46.99.

Costco - Nationwide

U.S. armed forces, veterans and their families can receive more than $60 in savings when they join Costco as a new member. Membership activation must be purchased online and not at Costco locations.

Home Depot - Nationwide

The home improvement store offers a 10 percent discount to active military personnel on in-store purchases on select items.

JCPenney - Nationwide

Those with a military ID and printable coupon can get a free 8x10, free session fees, a $99.99 digital album, 50 percent off your photography purchase and $4.99 standard prints.

La Quinta by Wyndham - U.S. and Canada

Active military and veterans can get 12 percent off the best available rate at La Quinta hotels across the United States and Canada with a valid Military ID at check-in.

LEGOLAND - Multiple locations

Active duty, veterans, reserve military members and family can receive free admission and special discounts at various locations across the country with a valid military ID, including LEGOLAND Discovery Centers. Check with the specific website. LEGOLAND Hotel offers discounts on accommodation for military members. LEGOLAND California Resort offers online discounted theme park tickets.

Lowe's - Nationwide

Active duty, veterans and immediate family members can receive a 10 percent discount. Enroll in the MyLowes program online.

Rosetta Stone - Online

The language-learning software is offering a 10 percent discount to active duty and retired military members. You must verify your military status online, and the discount is automatically applied to your cart.

Seaworld Parks & Entertainment - Multiple locations

Active duty members, veterans and their families can receive discounted tickets and other deals to Seaworld and Busch Gardens theme parks, which may vary by location.

Sherwin-Williams - Nationwide

Military, veterans and spouses can save an additional 10 percent on paints and stains during the month of May with a valid military ID.

Vail Resorts Epic Pass - Multiple locations

Active duty, retired military and family can get the Military Epic Pass for the 2019 to 2020 ski and snowboard season for just $129, compared to $939 for adults. The pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access iconic mountain resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City, Keystone, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Crested Butte, Okemo and more.

Vineyard Vines - Participating locations and online

Active duty, national guard and reserve, retirees, veterans and family members can receive 15 percent off with valid identification.

Westgate Resorts - Nationwide

Government and military members can get up to 10 percent off the best available rate.

Yankee Candle - Nationwide and online

Active and retired military can receive 10 percent off a purchase at all retail stores, outlet stores and online.

Zappo's - Online

The online shoe and clothing retailer offers 10 percent off every order to military members with online verification, as well as to students and teachers.