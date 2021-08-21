Expand / Collapse search
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and wife Jacqueline Jackson both hospitalized with COVID

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 32 Chicago
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Kenosha NAACP hold press conference to address shooting of Jacob Blake article

CHICAGO - The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline, are both hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chicago.

A statement from their son, Jonathan Jackson, said that they are being cared for at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the city's Streeterville neighborhood.

Rev. Jackson is 79 and his wife is 77. 

Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January. His last public appearance was on Wednesday.

"Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines," a statement said.

Rev. Jackson has spent decades advocating for civil rights. 

