'Leave them stranded': Rideshare drivers shut off apps at Atlanta airport, boycott for hours

Dozens of Uber and Lyft drivers have shut down their apps at the Atlanta airport during one of the busiest holiday travel periods. The rideshare drivers tell FOX 5 they're fed up with unfair wages from the companies they work for.

The drivers began the shutdown at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4 p.m. That begins what they call peak travel hours.

The idea is to make it tough for people needing a ride from the airport. They hope it will make companies realize that drivers need better wages.

Drivers tell FOX 5 that in some cases, they get less than 50% of the fare, sometimes even less than 30% of it.

"I did a ride the other day, and she said she paid $102 for a 40-minute ride. I got $25, and that’s because I had a $5 bonus!" said Lyft driver Debora Williams. "It’s just ridiculous."

FOX 5 reached out to both Uber and Lyft for a breakdown of how they pay drivers at the airport. As of the publication of this article, neither has responded.