'Leave them stranded': Rideshare drivers shut off apps at Atlanta airport, boycott for hours

By Eric Mock and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
ATLANTA - Dozens of Uber and Lyft drivers have shut down their apps at the Atlanta airport during one of the busiest holiday travel periods. The rideshare drivers tell FOX 5 they're fed up with unfair wages from the companies they work for.

The drivers began the shutdown at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4 p.m. That begins what they call peak travel hours.

The idea is to make it tough for people needing a ride from the airport. They hope it will make companies realize that drivers need better wages.

Drivers tell FOX 5 that in some cases, they get less than 50% of the fare, sometimes even less than 30% of it.

"I did a ride the other day, and she said she paid $102 for a 40-minute ride. I got $25, and that’s because I had a $5 bonus!" said Lyft driver Debora Williams. "It’s just ridiculous."

FOX 5 reached out to both Uber and Lyft for a breakdown of how they pay drivers at the airport. As of the publication of this article, neither has responded.