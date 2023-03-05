Robots strut their stuff at Paris Fashion Week

Robots took the runway last week during Coperni’s Fashion Week show in Paris on Friday.

Boston Dynamics said its robots accompanied the models during the show.

According to Storyful, the show was a reinterpretation of Jean de la Fontaine’s "The Wolf and the Lamb," using Boston Dynamics’s robot Spot.

The show presented Coperni’s vision that "there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that mankind and machine live in harmony."

Local news reports said having a robot take part in the show was history "in which robots, rather than models, were the star turn."

Footage released by Storyful showed Spot robots and models both engaging with each other during the show.

"Spot is an agile, mobile robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease. When Spot is not performing in fashion shows, the robot supports remote inspections and autonomous sensing in a variety of environments," a statement read.

"Spot robots perform many diverse tasks, from collecting equipment data in industrial facilities to creating digital twins on construction sites to helping first responders safely assess potentially hazardous situations."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



