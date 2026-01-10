Rock thrown at school bus fractures 8-year-old’s skull; suspect arrested

article

The Brief A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with rock-throwing incidents on the New Jersey Turnpike. Authorities say the suspect is linked to multiple cases, including one involving a school bus. An 8-year-old girl was seriously injured in one of the incidents, according to reports.



A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of rock-throwing incidents on the New Jersey Turnpike, including one that seriously injured a child riding on a school bus.

What we know:

New Jersey State Police identified the suspect as Hernando Garciamorales, 40, of Palisades Park.

Authorities said Garciamorales was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 10, in connection with a Jan. 7 motor vehicle incident on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike near.

New Jersey State Police shared images of of a school bus with a shattered window on Jan. 8, saying they were investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck Twp.

Following an investigation, state police said members of the Target Hardening Unit UAS Response Squad, with assistance from the Troop "D" Criminal Investigation Office, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple local police departments, located Garciamorales at a self-made campsite inside Old Croaker County Park in Bergen County.

Investigators also linked Garciamorales to multiple rock-throwing incidents in Bogota Borough, police said.

School bus incident

One of the incidents under investigation involved a rock thrown at a school bus traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to reporting by the New York Post.

The outlet reported that a rock shattered a bus window and struck an 8-year-old girl, causing a fractured skull and serious injuries. Authorities have not released additional details about the child’s condition.

State police have not publicly specified how many incidents are connected to the case.

Charges

Garciamorales has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest by flight

Hindering

He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether additional charges are possible or whether more victims may be identified as the investigation continues.

Officials said no additional information is available at this time.