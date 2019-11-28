‘Rocked the whole block’: No injuries reported in West Philly building collapse

A building collapse caused chaos and has left citizens rattled by the terrifying scene in West Philadelphia.

The incident, which sent bricks tumbling onto cars, happened shortly after 1 p.m on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the collapse which neighbors are considering a blessing this Thanksgiving.

“The wind actually did this and you would think a bomb did this,” one witness told FOX 29.

A neighbor called 911, when he came outside to survey the damage.

“It demolished all them cars and stuff it was pretty scary,” he said.

He had almost parked there but changed his mind, but others were not so lucky. Three cars were crushed on the block including a Nissan belonging to Veronica Brinkley.

“I was getting dressed to come out and go to work and then I had plans for Thanksgiving,” Brinkley told FOX 29. “As I looked out that’s the first thing I seen was my car buried underneath all the bricks and that the wind pushed all of these bricks.”

Brinkley relied on her car to supply her income as she works for Lyft. “This is going to affect me a lot,” she added.

Although she is still making payments on her now destroyed car, Brinkley tells FOX 29 that she is devastated that this happened but more grateful than ever.

Crews remained on the scene late into Thursday night to clean up the debris.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is still underway.