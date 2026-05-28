4 arrested after human remains found inside suitcase, trash bags in Kensington

The Brief Four people are facing charges after the remains of 53-year-old Vincent Good were found in a suitcase and trash bags last Friday in Kensington. A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder, and a 55-year-old woman is facing abuse of a corps charges. Two others, a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, are awaiting charges, according to authorities.



Four people have been taken into custody after human remains were discovered inside a suitcase and trash bags in an alleyway in Kensington last week.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of Hilton Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A witness who police say was searching for scrap material found human remains inside a suitcase discarded in an alleyway.

Police later found two industrial trash bags containing additional remains in "an early stage of decomposition."

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office later identified the remains as 53-year-old Vincent Good.

They determined his cause of death to be from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection to Good's death, including a 53-year-old woman who has been charged with murder and other crimes. A 55-year-old woman was also charged with abuse of a corpse and related offenses.

A 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man are awaiting charges, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests linked to the gruesome discovery.

A motive is also undetermined at this time.