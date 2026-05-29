Teen accused of shooting 74-year-old man to death on front porch of Lehigh County home

The Brief A 17-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old to death on the front porch of a home in Whitehall Township. Fernando Guerrero Tabera was found by police suffering from several gunshot wounds to the face, torso, and leg. Over a dozen fired 9mm shells were collected near where the victim was found.



A 17-year-old is accused of shooting a man to death on the front porch of a home in Whitehall Township.

What we know:

Prosecutors announced criminal homicide and other charges against the teenager in the shooting death of 74-year-old Fernando Guerrero Tabera on Thursday evening.

Officers from the Whitehall Police Department were called to the 5100 block of 3rd Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found Guerrero Tabera shot to death in a patio chair with over a dozen fired shell casings nearby.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Guerrero Tabera sitting in a chair on the front porch when someone, believed to be the suspect, points a gun at the victim and walk away with the weapon in his hand.

A witness told police he believed the teen may have taken the gun from his home, and indicated that the suspect may have entered the home after the shooting.

What's next:

The suspect was arraigned on Friday morning on charges of criminal homicide and weapons charges.