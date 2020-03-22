Rowan student, staff member test positive for COVID-19, school officials say

article

Rowan University announces two people associated with the university are confirmed positive for COVID-19.

University officials say a student who lives in Holly Pointe Commons tested positive. The student left the campus when symptoms became apparent March 13.

The other person is an employee who works at the Stratford campus at the School of Osteopathic Medicine. That person has not been on the campus since developing symptoms March 9.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Murphy issues stay-at-home order for New Jersey, bans gatherings

New Jersey COVID-19 cases swell to 1,327, including 16 deaths

Jersey Shore official asks visitors to stay away during pandemic

Advertisement

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

School officials say the pair are receiving care and are in isolation. Both people are expected to recover.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP