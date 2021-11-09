Rowan University students rally to raise awareness for mental health

Rowan University students are mourning the loss of a 19-year-old friend and classmate who they say died by suicide last week.

Friends tell FOX 29 that a memorial filled with flowers and pictures marks the spot where the young man passed away.

Lili Vroegh, a Rowan University student and friend of the victim, says, at first, she didn’t believe the news.

"He was so sweet, literally, so friendly to everybody he met. He just cared about everybody," says Vroegh.

High above the memorial, there is fencing wrapped around the upper floors of a parking garage. It was erected as a safety measure back in 2019 after a student fell from a garage. In that same semester, the university confirms three students died by suicide.

Monday night, students rallied on campus to raise awareness of the mental health crisis and ask for more resources.

"It definitely hurts to know that the student body is hurting," says Sarah McClure, a Rowan University senior and Executive Vice President of the school’s Student Government Association.

SGA leaders say they held a public meeting after last night’s rally to encourage classmates to document their concerns.

"We’ve heard a lot of personal stories that really have moved us and affected us," says Mike Harrington.

SGA President Matthew Beck adds, "Coming to us with these concerns will really allow us to help and act."

The university would not confirm details of the student’s death but in a letter sent to the campus community, it included information about mental health resources available to students 24/7.

Scott Woodside, the Director of the school’s Wellness Center says the events last night were emotional and the University is listening.

"We have crisis counselors available, crisis lines available 24/7," says Woodside. We are building a culture on campus that cares, has compassion and empathy."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.



