Roxborough crash sends 5 to the hospital after car ends up in construction site

Five people are in the hospital after a serious car crash in Roxborough early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Rector Street.

Images from the scene show the wrecked car came to a rest in a nearby construction site.

Four people were taken to Einstein Hospital and one person was taken to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

