Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns

Certain dog treats could send you to the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in pig ear dog treats. 45 people from 13 states have been affected after making contact with the treats. Twelve have been hospitalized.

The affected states are California, North Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and South Carolina.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reportedly found strains of Salmonella in pig ear dog treats sold at retail locations where ill people bought the products. Affected retails locations have removed pig ear dog treats from the shelves.

The CDC says that a common supplier of treats in this outbreak has not been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.