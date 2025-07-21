Mother charged after 2-year-old accidentally shot by another child in Philly home
PHILADELPHIA - A mother is facing charges after investigators say a child accidentally shot a 2-year-old boy in the shoulder in Philadelphia on Monday night.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 2000 block of North 21st Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and rushed him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
Investigators later learned that the 2-year-old was accidentally shot by another child inside the residence. One .380 caliber casing and a gun were recovered by police.
The child's mother, 30-year-old Regine Prentice, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes.