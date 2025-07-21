Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Somerset County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Mother charged after 2-year-old accidentally shot by another child in Philly home

By
Updated  July 22, 2025 8:55am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Child, 2, shot in North Philadelphia

Child, 2, shot in North Philadelphia

A two-year-old was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the should late Monday night in North Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot by another child at a property in North Philadelphia on Monday.
    • The child's mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes.
    • The child was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA - A mother is facing charges after investigators say a child accidentally shot a 2-year-old boy in the shoulder in Philadelphia on Monday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 2000 block of North 21st Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and rushed him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators later learned that the 2-year-old was accidentally shot by another child inside the residence. One .380 caliber casing and a gun were recovered by police.

The child's mother, 30-year-old Regine Prentice, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphia