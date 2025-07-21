Mother charged after 2-year-old accidentally shot by another child in Philly home

The Brief A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot by another child at a property in North Philadelphia on Monday. The child's mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes. The child was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.



A mother is facing charges after investigators say a child accidentally shot a 2-year-old boy in the shoulder in Philadelphia on Monday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 2000 block of North 21st Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and rushed him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators later learned that the 2-year-old was accidentally shot by another child inside the residence. One .380 caliber casing and a gun were recovered by police.

The child's mother, 30-year-old Regine Prentice, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes.