Road rage shootout leaves innocent bystander in critical condition

The Brief A Kensington neighborhood is reeling after two drivers allegedly got into a shootout feet away from their homes. Philadelphia police are investigating, searching for a motive and say one woman is now in critical condition at the hospital. Families who heard the gunshots are disturbed that it happened so close to home Friday morning.



Police believe a violent road rage shootout between two drivers in Kensington resulted in an innocent bystander getting shot and leaving her in critical condition.

What we know:

Surveillance video captured gunfire exchanged between two drivers on East Indiana Avenue near McPherson Square in Kensington around 10 a.m. Friday morning, leaving residents startled and concerned. Neighbors initially thought the sound was fireworks.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded swiftly to the scene, where a gray Nissan Altima was found with a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach was located on B Street and transported to Temple University Hospital.

Additionally, police secured a black Honda Civic on West Tusculum Street, which had two bullet holes in its rear.

What they're saying:

Isabel Lopez, a Kensington resident, initially thought the sounds were firecrackers. "But when I heard boom, boom, boom, boom three times, I looked out the window. I didn’t see anything. When I came downstairs, I saw this car here with bullet shots," she recounted.

Another resident, Jovan Jordan, noted, "Cause today sounded way different. It sounded like two people shooting at each other, is what it sounded like."

Aurea Ocasio discovered her minivan had been hit, with the back window shattered. "When I came down, I was checking what was going on. That’s when I saw my car, the bullets still in there," she said, relieved that no one was in the vehicle at the time.

Jose Negron expressed gratitude that families and children were not outside during the incident, stating, "Thank goodness, thank God none of them were outside at that moment."

Theresa Grone shared her fear, saying, "And it’s just scary because bullets have no names," while Isabel Lopez admitted, "Right now I’m still nervous."

Local perspective:

The shooting has left the Kensington community on edge, highlighting concerns about safety in the neighborhood. Residents are relieved that no children were harmed, but the incident underscores the unpredictable nature of gun violence in the area.

What's next:

The PPD's Shooting Investigation Group is actively working on the case. Both drivers involved are in police custody. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene after the shooting. Police say that driver has a permit to carry.

As the investigation continues, residents hope for increased safety measures and a resolution to the violence that has disrupted their community.