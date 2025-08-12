School bus crashes into house at the Jersey Shore

article

The Brief A school bus crashed into a home in Ocean City on Tuesday. Photos show several passengers onboard. No word on any injuries.



Emergency crews responded to the scene of a school bus crash in Ocean City on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The school bus hopped a sidewalk, then crashed into a house on the corner of Wesley Avenue.

Photos from the scene show several passengers onboard the bus as firefighters opened the back door.

Wesley Avenue also appears to be shut down as police investigate and clear the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any information, including any injuries, the ages of those onboard and how the crash happened.

It is also unclear if any damage was done to the home.