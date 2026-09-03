14 taken to hospital after school bus involved in four-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

The Brief Multiple vehicles, including a school bus and dump truck, crashed on North Tuckahoe Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County on Thursday. The crash has closed North Tuckahoe Road between Glassboro Road and Braves Boulevard for an extended period, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. Emergency crews are managing a large fluid spill and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus, a dump truck and another vehicle shut down a section of North Tuckahoe Road in Monroe Township on Thursday, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down North Tuckahoe Road

What we know:

At around 3:50 p.m. police and other emergency services were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Tuckahoe Road, Williamstown for a four-vehicle crash that included a school bus and a dump truck.

Police say 14 people were transported to the hospital. The majority of the injuries appear to be minor or precautionary transport, according to Monroe Twp. police.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said North Tuckahoe Road (CR555) is closed between Glassboro Road (SR322) and Braves Boulevard/Twelve Oaks Drive due to the crash and will remain closed for an extended period.

Monroe Township Police is handling the investigation, and County Hazmat is assisting the Williamstown Fire Department with a large fluid spill.

Drivers are told to avoid the area as the cleanup and investigation are expected to keep the road closed for a significant stretch of time.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been announced. It is not yet clear when North Tuckahoe Road will reopen.