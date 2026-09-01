Bruno Mars concert in Philly resumes after severe weather causes delay

The Brief Severe weather forced a pause and shelter-in-place order during the Bruno Mars concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, September 1. Concertgoers were evacuated from open seating and told to shelter at around 7:30 p.m. The concert is set to resume at 9:55 p.m., per Lincoln Financial Field.



Concertgoers evacuated due to weather at Bruno Mars show

Fans attending the Bruno Mars concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, September 1, were told to shelter in place due to severe weather, according to stadium officials.

What we know:

At around 7:30 p.m., fans were evacuated and told to shelter away from open seating areas because of severe weather.

A message posted by Lincoln Financial Field on X at 8:46 p.m. read, "Severe weather is in the area at this time – for your safety, please shelter in place and remain sheltered away from the open seating areas. All gates are currently closed. If you have not already entered the building, you will not be able to enter at this time. Please continue to shelter in place at your current location. We will provide further updates as we receive them."

A stadium billboard warned attendees, "A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area. These storms may produce severe conditions, including lightning and strong winds. For your safety, please exit the open seating area at this time and seek shelter along the ramps and concourses. The show will resume when it is safe to do so. We will keep you updated every 15 minutes with announcements."

Raye’s opening set cut short by thunderstorm

At about 8:00 p.m., Raye, a Grammy Award-winning singer who was scheduled to open for Bruno Mars, posted an update on her Instagram stories: "We were only on stage for 5 mins, sorry Philly, we can't perform the rest of our set because of the thunder."

Concert resumes

According to Lincoln Financial Field, the concert will resume at 9:55 p.m. The severe weather threat has moved out of the Philadelphia area.