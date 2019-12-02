School Closings: Area schools close ahead of snowy Monday

article

With snow in the forecast for the Delaware Valley Monday, dozens of area schools have decided to close.

Most schools bracing for snow have opted to close completely for the day, rather than open on delayed schedules.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is calling for several inches of snow across the area, with suburbs to the north and west possibly seeing up to 6 inches. The Poconos could see even more than six inches when all is said and done.

While the morning commute is expected to be messy, the afternoon commute will likely be when drivers see the most snow.