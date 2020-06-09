School District of Philadelphia hosts virtual graduation

The School District of Philadelphia sent off their seniors with a virtual graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Tuesday’s commencement will bega at 11 a.m. and aired on television, Youtube, Facebook, and the school district’s website.

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins served as the Keynote speaker as FOX 29’s Bob Kelly was featured as one of the event’s emcees.

A virtual dance party will also be hosted for graduates from all 55 of the city’s high schools at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The Kimmel Center’s Hamilton Garden will also be lit up in blue, as part of a city-wide School District of Philadelphia initiative to honor the Class of 2020 graduates.

