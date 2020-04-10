Sections of four Vineland parks reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Just days after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered state and county parks to close, parts of four parks in Cumberland County will open to residents.

Vineland, N.J. Mayor Anthony Fanucci announced via Facebook walking paths at Romano Park, Anthony Campanella Park and Landis Park reopened on Friday. The dog park on Laurel Road also opened to the public.

Fanucci said he wanted to provide residents with an opportunity to get some fresh air and exercise.

"People have to exercise and exercise their pets I think it was a good idea to open some of them," resident Heather Lodge said.

Of course, the Center for Disease Control's latest social distancing guidelines still applies to residents enjoying the park. Vineland Police will be monitoring to ensure people are maintaining distance and wearing face coverings.

"I was very happy when I read the guidelines and that’s why I’m wearing [a mask]," Lodge said.

While New Jersey is among the areas most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Cumberland County has third-lowest cases count in the state. As of Friday there are 138 cases and 3 deaths in the county.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

New Jersey closes state, county parks because of COVID-19

Wildwood beaches, boardwalk closed until May 1 due to pandemic

CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP