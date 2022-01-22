Senator Kyrsten Sinema censured by Arizona Democratic Party over filibuster stance

article

Officials with the Arizona Democratic Party announced on Jan. 22 that they have censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her position on the filibuster.

The decision, according to a statement, was made during an executive board meeting on the morning of Jan. 22, and came after state committee members passed a resolution in Fall 2021 that outlined potential actions to be taken by the party should Sen. Sinema "choose to protect the filibuster and obstruct voting rights legislation."

"As a party, our job is to support our Democratic candidates, and we appreciate Senator Sinema’s leadership in passing the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," read a portion of a statement released by Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán. "However, we are also here to advocate for our constituents and the ramifications of failing to pass federal legislation that protects their right to vote are too large and far-reaching. While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy."

Sen. Sinema supports the Democrats’ voting rights legislation, but steadfastly opposes passing it by changing or eliminating the Senate’s filibuster rule, which effectively requires 60 of 100 votes to pass most legislation. On Wednesday night, she joined West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and all Republicans to oppose a one-time rule change so the bill could pass with a simple majority.

The move has no practical consequences but demonstrates the frustration of key Democratic activists.

Sen. Sinema facing blowback over filibuster stance

Sen. Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors, after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many Democrats consider essential to preserving democracy.

Laphonza Butler, president of Emily’s List, an important fundraising group for Democratic women who support abortion rights, said in a statement that Sinema’s vote "means she will find herself standing alone in the next election." She said the group would not endorse her reelection if she doesn’t support a path forward for voting rights legislation.

Primary Sinema Project, which is raising money for an eventual primary challenge, said it’s collected more than $300,000 from nearly 12,000 donors.

"We are quite literally doing everything we physically, possibly can in terms of putting our bodies on the line and trying to plead for this action because the consequences (of inaction) are far worse than starving or going to jail or both," said Shana Gallagher, one of about three dozen young people holding a hunger strike to protest Sinema and Manchin. Gallagher is co-founder of Un-PAC, launched last year to organize young people in favor of passing voting rights legislation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent whose fundraising and mobilization abilities are virtually unmatched on the left, suggested he’d support primary challengers to Sinema and Manchin.

The moves offer a preview of the persistent opposition Sinema will likely face within her own party in the two years before she next appears on a ballot. The independent streak that has given her tremendous leverage over the agenda in Washington has enraged many Democrats back home who are intent on preventing her reelection.

"Any reservoir of goodwill that she had is gone," said Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat who may challenge Sinema from the left.

Sinema’s defenders say nobody who’s watched her for the past decade should be surprised by her position. She often bucked her party in the House, ran an aggressively moderate campaign for Senate and has never wavered in her support for upholding the filibuster.

"During three terms in the U.S. House, and now in the Senate, Kyrsten has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state — not for either political party," Hannah Hurley, Sinema’s spokesperson, said in a statement. "She’s delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands."

Hurley repeated her comments in response to the censure.

Whether the party pulls its support for Sinema’s 2024 bid would be up to the leaders elected after the 2022 midterms.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app