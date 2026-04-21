Litter of puppies found abandoned in Center City is second in last several months

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The Brief A litter of abandoned puppies was found in Center City over the weekend. Animal welfare officials found seven puppies; six other puppies are unaccounted for. PSPCA officials say it's the second of a "deeply troubling" pattern, as another litter was abandoned blocks from the same place.



A litter of puppies was discovered abandoned in Center City over the weekend, the second found in the last four months. Animal welfare officials are calling it a "deeply troubling" pattern.

Abandoned puppies found in Center City

What we know:

Animal welfare officials were called out to the area of North Bread and Arch streets in Center City on Saturday, April 18, after someone reported the abandoned pups.

Pennsylvania SPCA officers found seven puppies at the scene. However, witnesses reported there were as many as 13. Six puppies are unaccounted for.

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Animal cruelty investigation

What you can do:

The PSPCA is investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and asked anyone who might have taken one of the abandoned puppies to come forward.

"Their safe return is critical," the group wrote in a press release. "Both for the integrity of the investigation and for the health and welfare of the animals themselves. Puppies of this age require specialized care to survive."

A ‘deeply troubling’ pattern

Dig deeper:

The litter found on Saturday was dumped just blocks away from where another group of puppies was found the day after Christmas.

On Dec. 26, PSPCA officers found six puppies between three and four weeks old in a parking garage at North Bread and Cherry streets. Those puppies have since been adopted.

What they're saying:

PSPCA officials said the two litters found just two blocks apart over such a short span is troubling.

"Seeing a pattern of abandoned litters discovered so close together is deeply troubling," PSPCA CEO Julie Kim said. "These puppies were left defenseless and completely dependent on the kindness of strangers to survive."

Officials asked anyone with information about either litter to contact them at 215-426-6300 or on their website pspca.org.