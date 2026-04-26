Suspect shot at group walking in University City in unprovoked attack: police

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The Brief A man was shot while walking with two other people in University City on Saturday night. The accused shooter was taken into custody a short time later. The victim told police that the shooting was unprovoked.



A man is in custody after a shooting in Philadelphia's University City left another man injured Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at 40th and Chestnut streets around 10:16 p.m.

They arrived to find a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police that a man who was shouting to himself opened fire on him and two other people before fleeing on foot. He said the shooting was unprovoked.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was taken into custody a short time later after being identified by witnesses as the shooter. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police say the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but didn't provide any additional details.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.