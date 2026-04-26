Former Secret Service agent offers thoughts on Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The Brief Less than 24 hours ago, a third armed attempt was made against President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Suspect Cole Allen is scheduled for a Monday court appearance and the investigation remains active. A former Secret Service agent says agents did their job but questions how the suspect got so close.



Less than 24 hours ago, the third armed attempt against President Donald Trump took place at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The investigation is ongoing, and suspect Cole Allen is scheduled for a Monday court appearance.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Cole Allen "sought to assassinate the president and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible."

The attempt happened at the Washington Hilton hotel, and Secret Service agents responded quickly, according to Fox Local reporting.

'They will analyze every second of the entire event'

What they're saying:

John Adelsberger, a former Secret Service agent and police officer, said, "The attempt or the assault last night was just another example of how explosive our society is right now with people taking sides politically and emotionally at some point."

Adelsberger credited the rings of security in place for preventing the suspect from entering the inner ring in the ballroom. He said, "It makes breaching that perimeter or that piece a little more difficult. So there’s always somebody in the next step that should be there watching."

Adelsberger said the Secret Service’s approach is to cover and evacuate, explaining, "You bodily cover the person you’re protecting and then you evacuate. You get them out, so the gunman doesn’t have another shot."

He also noted that agents showed great skill but will need to review how the suspect breached one perimeter so quickly.

"They will analyze every second of the entire event last night," he said.