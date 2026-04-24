World Cup final tickets listed for over $2M on FIFA resale site

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The Brief Some 2026 World Cup final tickets are listed for more than $2 million on FIFA’s official resale platform. The listings are for seats at MetLife Stadium, where the final will be played in New Jersey. Prices vary widely, with some tickets listed far lower — highlighting extreme resale demand.



Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup have already drawn criticism, and now multimillion-dollar resale listings for the final are adding new fuel to the debate.

What we know:

Four tickets for the World Cup final have been listed for just under $2.3 million each on FIFA’s official resale marketplace, according to the Associated Press and ESPN.

The seats are located behind a goal in the lower level of MetLife Stadium, which will host the final on July 19, 2026.

FIFA allows ticket holders to resell seats through its official platform, where prices are set by sellers rather than the organization.

By the numbers:

~$2.3 million: price listed for some resale tickets

~$207,000: price for another resale seat

~$138,000: upper deck resale listing

~$10,900: face value price for top-tier final tickets sold directly by FIFA

Prices can vary significantly depending on seat location and demand.

This image from the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace website, Thursday, April 23, 2026, shows the resale asking price for a ticket to the World Cup final soccer match on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (FIFA via AP

Why prices are so high

Demand for World Cup tickets is extremely high, with millions already sold across earlier phases and interest far exceeding supply.

Because resale prices are not capped in the United States, sellers can list tickets at whatever price they choose.

FIFA also uses a dynamic pricing model for primary ticket sales, which adjusts prices based on demand.

Local perspective:

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City.

The venue is expected to host one of the most in-demand matches of the tournament, drawing fans from around the world.

What's next:

More tickets are expected to be released in phases leading up to the tournament, including through FIFA’s official sales platform and resale marketplace.

However, with demand remaining high, prices on the resale market could continue to fluctuate significantly.

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