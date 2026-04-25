Man shot multiple times, killed on Frankford Ave in Philadelphia near alleged speakeasy

The Brief A man was shot multiple times and killed inside a vehicle on Frankford Avenue early Saturday morning. Police say one person is in custody and they are searching for another suspect. The shooting happened near what authorities describe as an illegal speakeasy.



A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers from the 24th District responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say multiple shots were fired, striking a dark-colored vehicle several times.

A man inside the vehicle was hit three times — in the shoulder, chest and buttocks.

He was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m., authorities said.

Investigators recovered several shell casings from the street.

Arrest made, second suspect sought

Police say one male is currently in custody.

Authorities are still searching for another suspect described as a heavyset Hispanic male.

Scene tied to alleged illegal speakeasy

The shooting happened near what authorities described as an illegal speakeasy.

Police have not released additional details about the establishment.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify and locate the second suspect.