Man shot multiple times, killed on Frankford Ave in Philadelphia near alleged speakeasy
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, according to police.
What we know:
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers from the 24th District responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say multiple shots were fired, striking a dark-colored vehicle several times.
A man inside the vehicle was hit three times — in the shoulder, chest and buttocks.
He was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m., authorities said.
Investigators recovered several shell casings from the street.
Arrest made, second suspect sought
Police say one male is currently in custody.
Authorities are still searching for another suspect described as a heavyset Hispanic male.
Scene tied to alleged illegal speakeasy
The shooting happened near what authorities described as an illegal speakeasy.
Police have not released additional details about the establishment.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify and locate the second suspect.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by Philadelphia Police and Fire officials.