SEPTA, NJ TRANSIT Monday service updates after winter storm

The Brief NJ TRANSIT and SEPTA will gradually restore service Monday after a major winter snowstorm. Riders should expect delays, cancellations and schedule changes on both systems. Full service details and real-time updates are available on each agency’s website and app.



NJ TRANSIT and SEPTA are preparing for a phased return to service on Monday after a severe winter snowstorm caused widespread disruptions across the region.

NJ TRANSIT to resume light rail, monitor bus and rail service

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT plans to start Monday with all three light rail lines—Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River LINE—running on a weekday schedule.

Riders should expect delays and possible train cancellations as crews work to clear roads and inspect infrastructure, according to NJ TRANSIT.

What's next:

NJ TRANSIT will monitor conditions throughout Monday morning and afternoon to gradually restore bus and Access Link service when it is safe.

Crews will also inspect rail stations and the Northeast Corridor to prepare for a safe return of commuter rail service.

Customers are urged to check NJTRANSIT.com or the NJ TRANSIT app for the latest updates before traveling.

NJ TRANSIT said, "The safety of our customers and employees remains NJ TRANSIT’s top priority as we continue responding to this weekend’s winter storm."

SEPTA expects ongoing disruptions, gradual restoration

SEPTA expects significant disruptions to continue into Monday, with Regional Rail, Bus, Access Paratransit and Metro Routes T & G (city trolleys) being restored gradually as conditions allow.

Once running, Regional Rail will use a Saturday schedule, while Bus and Metro will follow a Monday schedule.

The Market-Frankford Line (L), Broad Street Line (B), Suburban Trolleys (D) and Norristown High Speed Line (M) operated throughout Sunday, but riders should expect delays, cancellations and longer travel times on these services for Monday.

SEPTA recommends using the L and B lines during extreme weather.

SEPTA is posting real-time updates on its website and app, and encourages customers to check for the latest storm travel details.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly when full service will be restored on either system, or how long delays and cancellations will continue as crews respond to storm impacts.