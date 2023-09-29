Expand / Collapse search

SEPTA riders can finally tap-to-pay with new contactless payment

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

SEPTA launches contactless payment

SEPTA riders can now tap-to-pay three different ways as contactless payments launch Friday.

PHILADELPHIA - It's finally here! A highly anticipated update has launched for anyone traveling with SEPTA - and all it takes is a tap.

The new contactless payment can be used to cover fares for trains, buses and trolleys starting Friday.

SEPTA riders with Google or Apple Pay must simply tap their smartphones at the turnstiles.

Paying with a credit or debit card? You can tap that too!

Riders will be able to pay through a smartphone app later this year, SEPTA say

SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch says riders will soon be able to pay their fare through the SEPTA mobile app and get the same discounts as the Key card: $2 for a single ride instead of $2.50, and a free transfer.

Customers using the new payment options will be charged the same as keycard holders: $2 per one-way trip with two free transfers.

Contactless payment will not be immediately available on Regional Rails, but SEPTA says they hope to roll it out on the commuter-rail system in 2024.