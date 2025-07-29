Jellyfish invasion at Delaware beaches: Visitors urged to stay cautious

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is facing an unexpected challenge—a jellyfish problem.

The beautiful shores of Lewes Beach are being disrupted by these unwelcome visitors, causing concern among beachgoers.

What we know:

The hot weather and heavy rain have contributed to the worst jellyfish season Delaware has ever seen. The number of jellyfish stings has quadrupled in recent weeks, prompting beach patrols to advise visitors to seek help at lifeguard stands if stung.

Eight-year-old Beatrice Poorman experienced the discomfort firsthand, getting stung three times. She described the sensation: "Say you were like at a horse barn and an electric fence was on and you accidentally touched it—I’d say it would probably feel like that!" Her mother, Sarah Poorman, expressed regret about the timing of their visit: "I’m wishing we didn’t come this time of year; I wish we came earlier in the year!"

Even lifeguards are not immune, as Cassidy Thomas shared her experience of being stung in the eye during a workout: "It didn’t feel too good, yeah!"

Advice from Officials

Beach Patrol Captain Strohm Edwards offered practical advice. "The easiest way not to get stung is not to go in, but that’s not fun. For the little ones, pick up a rash guard—a thicker one typically won’t get through this material."

Despite the challenges, some kids remain unfazed.

Ten-year-old Masha Offman encouraged others. "I would just keep calm because it’s not that bad and eventually it’ll also go away and it won’t hurt!"

As Delaware beaches continue to deal with the jellyfish influx, visitors are advised to stay cautious and prepared, ensuring their beach experience remains enjoyable despite the presence of these marine creatures.