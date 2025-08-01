Summer Night Lights to launch in North Philly to create safe space for youth to have fun

The Brief Philadelphia Police are launching new youth evening programming as a five-week pilot program in North Philly. "Summer Night Lights" will be offered at two recreation centers starting on Monday, August 4. The public safety initiative will provide a safe space for children and families with the goal of reducing violent crime.



Philadelphia Police are launching a new public safety initiative called "Summer Night Lights" (SNL) in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

The new pilot program is providing programming to youth and families at Winchester Recreation Center and Penrose Recreation Center starting Monday, August 4 through Friday, September 5 weeknights between 4 – 8 p.m.

"The idea is every day we’re feeding young people, we’re providing some sort of structured activity whether it’s physical, whether it be mental whether it’s some sort of mentorship," said David Irizarry, Senior Stoneleigh Fellow with the Philadelphia Police Department focused on gang reduction and youth development.

During the announcement on Friday, Irizarry said North Philadelphia historically led the nation in violence and continues to be one of the most impacted areas in the city.

Many of the police officers from the 22nd District will be at Summer Night Lights interacting with the youth in attendance.

What they're saying:

"We know there’s a direct correlation between the services that are provided and ultimate lapse in violence and that’s what we want to see," said Captain Michael Goodson, Commanding Officer of PPD 22nd District. "We’re no longer walking away from these situations. We’re bringing the services to the areas that deserve the services. We’re bringing the services to areas that historically has had the needs. While our focus is on the children, our focus is on the tentacles that are attached to the children, in making sure these great adults and their family members get what they need to support our children."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the pilot program will be as much about police officers building meaningful relationships in the community.

"I think if we can get on the ground and get immersed with these young people, they can see us differently," said Commissioner Bethel. "It’s really important for us to learn them. Many of these kids deal with a lot of trauma, come from some very difficult households. What’s it like to get in there and listen to those young people and talk to them so we both benefit from this partnership."

Irizarry said about 135 people, primarily 17-years-old and younger, were surveyed during the program’s development to gain data on the community’s highest needs outside of crime-related support.

"A lot of youth and family what we heard were in terms of jobs, a lot of what we heard from young people were safe spaces, so we reached out to pretty much every community organization that we knew within this area," said Irizarry.

Makayla Polk, 17, works at Amos Recreation Center and said many children from the neighborhood feel like they have to be on guard. She looks forward to this new program that will give them an outlet to let loose.

"I think it’s really nice to make a safe place for the kids because that’s what my whole thing with the rec center," said Polk. "The one I’m working at, I treat them like they’re my own."

The Neubauer Family Foundation and the Stoneleigh Foundation are funding the program that costs about $130,000.

City leaders and police said there will be resources for the entire family and encourage everyone to come be a part of it.

"We need you to know where your kids, our kids are, and we’re making a space a safe space for them at night. We need you to be our eyes and ears community," said Susan Slawson, Director of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.