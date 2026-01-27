Shapiro backs Philadelphia lawsuit over removal of slavery exhibit at Independence National Historical Park

The Brief Governor Josh Shapiro filed a legal brief supporting Philadelphia’s lawsuit over the removal of a slavery exhibit at Independence National Historical Park. The Trump Administration’s action removed panels detailing the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington. Philadelphia officials and Governor Shapiro argue the removal violates a longstanding agreement and erases vital American history.



Governor Josh Shapiro has formally backed the City of Philadelphia’s lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s removal of a slavery exhibit from the President’s House Site at Independence National Historical Park, according to a press release.

Governor Shapiro files legal brief in support of Philadelphia

What we know:

Governor Shapiro filed an amicus brief Tuesday, Jan. 27, supporting Philadelphia’s legal challenge to the removal of a long-standing exhibit on slavery at the President’s House Site.

The exhibit, which had been in place for more than 20 years, detailed the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington while he lived in Philadelphia.

The City of Philadelphia’s lawsuit claims the federal government violated a cooperative agreement that requires the city’s involvement before any changes to the site’s exhibits.

"Donald Trump will take any opportunity to rewrite and whitewash our history — but he picked the wrong city and the wrong Commonwealth," said Governor Shapiro.

"In Pennsylvania, we learn from our history, even when it’s painful. We don’t erase it or pretend it didn’t happen. Because when we know where we’ve been, we can chart a better course for the future. Those displays aren’t just signs — they represent our shared history, and if we want to move forward as a nation, we have to be willing to tell the full story of where we came from," said Shapiro.

The Governor’s office says the federal action bypassed local government and undermined efforts to preserve an accurate and inclusive account of the nation’s founding.

Philadelphia’s mayor and city officials respond

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the situation in a video posted to Instagram, stating in the caption, "I am here today to talk about an important issue facing our City — and in fact — our Democracy: the removal by the National Park Service of a series of interpretive panels from the President’s House exhibit on Independence Mall."

Parker said the city gathered facts, researched the law, and directed the City Solicitor to file a lawsuit in federal court to require the federal government to return the panels.

"You cannot erase our history. You will not erase our history!" the caption continued.

A public hearing on the city’s request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Friday.

Governor Shapiro’s broader legal efforts

Big picture view:

Governor Shapiro’s administration has a record of challenging federal actions in court, including efforts to protect SNAP benefits, restore school funding, and block attempts to withhold federal grants.

The press release notes that Pennsylvania courts have repeatedly ruled in the state’s favor on issues involving education, public health, and infrastructure.

Shapiro’s office says this latest legal action is part of ongoing efforts to protect Pennsylvanians, uphold the law, and ensure the federal government honors its commitments to the Commonwealth.

The lawsuit over the President’s House panels comes as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, a time when officials say confronting the full history of the country is especially important.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if the removed slavery exhibit panels will be returned to the President’s House Site. The outcome of the city’s lawsuit and the federal government’s response remain to be seen.