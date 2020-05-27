Amelia Day is a patriotic tot, and she has the sweetest voice.

Ahead of Memorial Day, three-year-old Amelia sang a rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” at her home on Saturday, May 23.

Amelia’s mother, Amy Bubenik, captured video of the acapella concert being held on an outdoor stage. Amelia was also wearing a patriotic dress and tiara with American flags flowing behind her.

“She loves to sing and loves our country,” Amy said. Many of Amelia’s family members are serving in the military and her father is a veteran, according to Amy.

Sharing the video to YouTube, Amy wrote in the description, “Thank you always to our national heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom!”

A video of Amelia Day performing The Star-Spangled Banner when she was only 2 years old previously went viral, receiving over 480,000 shares on Facebook.

Advertisement

Storyful contributed to this story.