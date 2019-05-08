Sheriff: Newborn baby found alive in South Florida dumpster

Deputies in South Florida are investigating after a newborn baby was found alive inside an apartment complex dumpster.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, two people were walking in the Boca Entrada apartment complex in Boca Raton just after 9 a.m. Wednesday when they heard what appeared to be a baby crying.

The individuals looked for the source of the crying and found a newborn baby girl alive inside a dumpster.

The sheriff's office said the infant was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).