Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man, 44, in critical condition

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that leaves a man in critical condition.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Markoe Street Saturday night, just after 8:30.

Officials say police arrived to find a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and torso.

The man was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.