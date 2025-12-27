Shoppers hit the stores for after-Christmas deals as sales draw big crowds

article

The Brief The Saturday after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Shoppers across the region braved cold weather to score post-holiday sales and use gift cards. Retailers are slashing prices on clothing, toys and seasonal items.



The Saturday after Christmas is shaping up to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, rivaling Black Friday and Dec. 26, as shoppers hit stores looking for deep discounts.

Despite cold temperatures and icy conditions, shoppers were out in force on Saturday, Dec. 27, searching for after-Christmas bargains and hoping to cash in gift cards.

What we know:

Retailers across the region are offering steep discounts following the holiday rush, making it an ideal time for shoppers to stretch gift card balances and leftover holiday cash.

"I’m just out to catch a deal," one shopper said.

For many families, cash gifts made post-holiday shopping even easier.

"Everybody gave us cash this year so you don’t have to go to one specific store, which is easier," said River Yockey of Swarthmore. "Yeah, they knew what they were doing."

What shoppers are buying

Some shoppers said gift cards were burning a hole in their pockets.

"We’re shopping, getting some goodies, getting him some toys — not that he needs them," Amanda Yockey of Swarthmore said with a laugh.

Others were focused on clothing deals.

"Hoping for clothing sales for sure," Amanda added. "He is growing like a weed, so if we can find some good clothing styles, it’s definitely a steal."

A family affair

For some, after-Christmas shopping is about more than just the savings.

"Well, I’m just coming into the mall to see if I can find any deals on some jeans," said Sherese Phillips of Eddystone, who said she already found discounted perfume.

Others turned the shopping trip into a family outing.

"I’m out with the grandkids today," said Jackie Wood of Delaware County. "We got deals at Victoria’s Secret and Target. We love after Christmas."

Why you should care

With retailers eager to clear inventory, the days immediately after Christmas often bring some of the deepest discounts of the season, especially on clothing, toys and holiday merchandise.