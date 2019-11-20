Shots fired at off-duty officer breaking up fight outside West Philly bar

article

Authorities are looking for the person who opened fire on an off-duty Philadelphia police officer who was breaking up a fight outside a bar.

Police say the officer was driving by the bar early Wednesdayon the 4900 block of Catharine Street when he saw a group of men beating up a man.

The officer got out of his vehicle and managed to stop the fight.

Police say someone then fired six shots at the off-duty officer, who managed to get back in his vehicle and drive to safety.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP