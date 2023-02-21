Weather Authority: Showers overnight set up near-record warmth for Thursday

Precipitation is lifting north and away from the region after rain-soaked Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight into Thursday morning, there may be some spotty showers and fog, as well, but the big story for Thursday will be the warmth of the day.

Temps overnight will remain steady in the 40s south and east of Philadelphia, while areas north and west will see closer to average temps in the mid-30s to upper-20s.

Thursday’s warmup will be quick, with temps close to 50 degrees around 8 a.m., and rising fast once the sun breaks through the clouds, near 10 a.m. Highs will reach the lower 70s, approaching the record of 75 degrees set in 1874.

Friday is a transition day, turning blustery, with gusty winds. The high temperature is around 50, but the wind will have an impact on how it feels.

Saturday dawns cold, with lows Saturday morning in the mid to upper 20s and only heading to 39 for the day, with strong winds still blowing.

Sunday seems to be the better of the two weekend days, with highs around 50, with diminishing winds.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Near record. High: 72, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 50, Low: 26

SATURDAY: Windy and cold. High: 39, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Not as cold. High: 50, Low: 32

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 47, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mild, windy. High: 50, Low: 34