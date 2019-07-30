Sicklerville man accused of impersonating officer, sexually assaulting woman

article

A Camden County man is facing several charges after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and then sexually assaulted a woman in her car.

45-year-old Samuel Mears Jr. of Sicklerville, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, impersonating a law enforcement officer and related offenses.

Police say two officers were approached by the 31-year-old victim in Gloucester Township on Sunday.

The victim told police a man had shown her a fake badge and gun and demanded she perform sexual acts on him inside of his vehicle.

Camden County police later located Mears in his car and placed him under arrest.