Sixers ticket prices down to $2 as team faces loss against Bulls; fans react

The Brief Ticket prices to watch the Philadelphia 76ers play at the Wells Fargo Center are going for $2. Despite the team's record, many fans showed up to support the team as they faced the Chicago Bulls Monday night.



You can see an NBA game for less than you pay to see the local high school team.

Some may say that's because the local high school team is playing better, but true fans support the team no matter what the record is and when its stars are hurt, especially when the cost to park your car or even take the subway is more than an NBA ticket.

What we know:

The Chicago Bulls ended a six-game losing streak after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 142-110 Monday night.

The Bulls now hold the 10th and final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sixers sit in 12th place.

76ers center Joel Embiid did not play in Monday's game due to an injured left knee.

Ticket prices for the game reached as low as $2 on various ticket-selling apps.

Many fans still showed up to support the Philly team despite the team's record.

What they're saying:

"What's it like seeing the Sixers for as cheap as three dollars a ticket?" Keeley asked.

"I'm here. We're here. Listen, we'll pay more for the drinks than the tickets," a fan replied.

Even the kids' soft drinks are more expensive.

Fans told us it's $8 for a Coca-Cola, four times the $2 price we saw tickets going for on StubHub for the home game against the Chicago Bulls.

A Chicago fan has a ticket from the Sixers-Bulls game 50 years ago that was $8 back in 1975.

Monday night, it was kind of an unofficial back-to-the-future night to see them play, with 1970s prices of tickets paid by the fans we met going in.

"They were six dollars," said Olivia Koch from West Chester University. "Can you believe six dollars for a ticket? I know compared to the Eagles and Phillies, it's nuts, crazy."

"When was the last time you paid that much for a Sixers ticket? Keeley asked Matt T. from South Philadelphia. "Man, I can't... I cannot remember," he replied.

"When was the last time you paid six dollars to see any pro game in any sport?" Keeley asked Lara Costello, a Sixers fan. "I don't even remember. Maybe never in my life, I don't think so," she said.

"Is this in your college budget, six dollars?" Keeley asked Kendall Clemmer, a Sixers fan. "I think six dollars, I think anybody can go for that," Clemmer replied.

"Are the Bulls better than the Sixers this year?" Keeley asked Katherine Gaffney, an Arcadia University student from Chicago. "They're one tank above the 76ers in the conference. So this is two bad teams you're paying to see?" she said. "Yes, tickets were 11 dollars, we had to come," she added.

The reason for the steep slide in ticket prices is the Sixers' steep slide in play.

"They're struggling, they're struggling. I think if Embiid was healthy, they'd be doing a lot better," said Chonetha Hernandez, a Sixers fan.

"Do you feel like you're getting your money's worth going to the game tonight?" Keeley asked Oscar Hernandez, a Sixers fan. "Uh, no, not really. I'm kinda bummed out the season came out the way it is," he replied.

"Does it stink paying money to see Embiid and then not seeing him play?" Keeley asked Ari Hernandez, a Sixers fan. "Yeah, it really sucks, and then when he is not even there on the bench, it also sucks even more, a little worse, a little worse," she said.

"Even though you paid for your tickets already, were there any second thoughts crossing your mind? Should I even go tonight?" Keeley asked Chris Johnson, a season ticket holder. "I did. I had them on StubHub tonight. The only reason I came is because they didn't sell," he laughed.

"The Embiid story, everybody's got mixed emotions…All I know is we won the Super Bowl! We won the Super Bowl! That'll carry through whatever the Sixers are doing. Whatever the Sixers are doing, we'll figure it out. We'll figure it out," said Tyrone J., a Sixers fan.