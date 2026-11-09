Foster mom charged in Malayshia Alford murder faced prior abuse claims

The Brief Carprice Williams, 36, remains in custody without bail following the death of Malayshia Alford. Williams had previously been the subject of a child abuse investigation and had her foster home closed in 2021, according to an attorney representing the child’s estate. It remains unclear how Williams was able to clear the state-mandated background checks or gain approval from a second foster agency given the prior indicated finding of abuse.



A Philadelphia public school teacher is facing murder charges in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was in her foster care, authorities said, raising urgent questions about child welfare oversight after it was revealed the woman had previously been investigated for abuse.

Carprice Williams, 36, remains in custody without bail following the death of Malayshia Alford, according to previous FOX 29 reporting. Williams, who had been a fifth-grade teacher at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School in West Philadelphia since 2015, was also charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Previous investigation

What we know:

Williams had previously been the subject of a child abuse investigation and had her foster home closed in 2021, according to an attorney representing the child’s estate.

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Despite an indicated finding of child abuse against her, Williams passed all three state-mandated background checks — clearances through the Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance registry — which must be renewed every five years, sources familiar with the investigation said.

‘This child should not have died’

What they're saying:

"This child should not have died. This should not have happened to this child. She should not have been placed in this home," Attorney Nadeem Bezar, who represents Malayshia's estate, said in a statement. "We don’t understand how this happened. We are going to find out and hold people accountable."

According to Bezar, the 2021 investigation stemmed from an incident involving a 4-year-old who nearly died in Williams' care. Following an indicated finding of abuse, the Philadelphia Department of Human Services closed Williams' foster home.

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"There was an indicated finding of abuse. The agency that certified her initially closed her home, and the reason why they closed the home was the indicated finding of abuse," Bezar said. "But somehow she got in touch with a new agency that allowed her to continue to foster children."

Philadelphia police opened an investigation in 2021, but no criminal charges were filed at that time, sources said.

Malayshia’s placement was managed by Pennsylvania Mentor, a private foster care agency contracted by the city.

"We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on the matter," a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Mentor said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot offer further comment."

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Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, expressed condolences but declined to discuss personnel specifics.

"Our hearts go out to Malayshia Alford and her family, friends and classmates," Watlington said. "Certainly we are going to do everything we can to help and support that school community and that family, but we do not comment on personnel or police matters. Any questions can be referred to the Philadelphia Police Department."

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Williams was able to clear the state-mandated background checks or gain approval from a second foster agency given the prior indicated finding of abuse.

The Department of Human Services has not publicly addressed the oversight lapses, and the investigation remains ongoing.