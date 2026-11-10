Bucks County adult tests positive for measles after trip to central Pennsylvania

The Brief A Bucks County adult tested positive for measles after traveling to central Pennsylvania, the Health Department announced Monday. The individual is no longer contagious and healthcare offices the person visited are being notified. It is unclear if the patient was vaccinated and the Health Department expects more cases could be reported in Bucks County.



A Bucks County resident has tested positive for measles after a trip to central Pennsylvania, where many measles cases have been reported this year, according to the Bucks County Health Department. Officials say the individual is an adult whose vaccination status is unclear but is no longer contagious.

What we know:

The person diagnosed with measles is an adult who recently traveled to a part of central Pennsylvania experiencing many cases this year, the Health Department announced Monday. The person is no longer considered contagious.

Local healthcare providers whose offices the individual visited have been notified, and the County will help alert patients who may have been exposed, the Health Department said.

By the numbers:

Symptoms of measles usually appear within 10 to 14 days after exposure. The illness typically begins with a cough, runny nose, red eyes, headache and sneezing, before a rash develops starting on the face and hairline and spreading downward.

What they're saying:

"Given the ongoing measles outbreak in parts of Pennsylvania, it is reasonable to expect additional cases may be reported here in Bucks County," said Dr. David Damsker, Director of the Bucks County Health Department.

"The most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles is vaccination. Two doses of the vaccine will be at least 97 percent effective in preventing all illness after exposure to the virus," said Damsker.

"Fortunately, across Bucks County we overall tend to see very high rates of vaccination against measles, which prevents further spread and keeps most infections mild in the rare instance that they occur," said Damsker. "If you’re unsure of your vaccination status and want to make sure you’re protected, check with your doctor."

What you can do:

People who believe they may have been exposed and plan to seek medical treatment for symptoms should call the healthcare facility before going in, the Health Department said, so medical staff can prepare properly.