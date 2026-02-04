Sledding causes new damage to historic Bolton Mansion steps in Bristol Township

The Brief Surveillance video shows people sledding down the historic steps at Bolton Mansion in Bristol Township after recent snowfall. Volunteers say the steps and shutters were damaged, even after a $26,000 renovation. A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for repairs and add more security cameras.



Surveillance cameras at the historic Bolton Mansion in Bristol Township captured people sledding down the property’s steps after the latest snowfall, causing new damage to the recently renovated site.

Volunteers say sledding damages historic steps

What we know:

The Bolton Mansion, built in the 1600s, is considered one of the most significant houses in Pennsylvania.

Susan McLellan Plaisted, who serves as president, secretary and chairperson of the History Committee, said, "There is a tremendous amount of history here, tremendous."

Surveillance video shows an adult removing chains meant to block off the steps before people slid down them.

The angle of the stairs gives sledders extra speed, which has led to repeated problems.

Plaisted said, "When I got that news my heart just, it just hurt, I burst into tears."

She and a small group of volunteers recently spent $26,000 to renovate the steps and railings after previous damage from sledding.

Volunteers say the damage includes multicolored markings from sleds and broken shutters from people throwing ice at them.

Despite signs marking the property as private, Plaisted said, "We allow people to walk their dogs here, we allow sledding, but we want our property to be respected."

Community response and fundraising efforts

The Bolton Mansion is a rare piece of Pennsylvania history, and volunteers are working to keep it open and accessible to the public.

The damage threatens ongoing preservation efforts.

The volunteers have started a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs and to add more security cameras.

Volunteers say they do not mind people sledding on the property, but ask that visitors avoid the steps to prevent further damage.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if police are investigating the vandalism or if anyone has been identified from the surveillance video.