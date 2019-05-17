Small fire at Chester chemical company results in hazmat situation

A small fire at a chemical company turned into a hazmat situation in Chester County Friday morning.

Flames broke out at Norquay Technology on the 800 block of West Front Street in Chester around 1 a.m.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out in around 20 minutes, but concerns were raised about potential chemical exposure.

As a result, 10 firefighters and two workers at the chemical company went through a decontamination process and were taken to were hospitals for further evaluations.

The fire commissioner has not yet said what the chemical was, but officials say there is no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.