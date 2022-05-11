Source: Knife-wielding man shot by Philadelphia officers inside 39th Police District building

A man was shot by Philadelphia officers after walking into the 39th Police District building in Nicetown with a knife Wednesday morning, a law enforcement source tells FOX 29.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. inside the district headquarters located on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Sources say the male suspect walked into the operations room with a knife and began attacking officers. One officer was stabbed but was not seriously injured, a source tells FOX 29 Steve Keeley.

Police discharged their firearms and struck the suspect at least once.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to the source.

Keeley reports that an officer was working inside the operations room and had walked through a secure door to speak with a civilian who was in the lobby. When the door was opened, the suspect was able to access the operations room and began attacking the officer.

Police have yet to release more information on the incident.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.