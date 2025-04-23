South Jersey bakery wants customers with 'strong perfume, cologne' to use drive-thru

The Brief Century Bakery in South Jersey is asking customers with strong perfume or cologne to use their drive-thru instead of coming in-store. The bakery says the smell affects its staff. Some customers support the request, while others are not happy about it.



A local bakery has an unusual request for its customers that is getting some mixed reviews.

What we know:

Century Bakery on Route 77 in Bridgeton issued a statement last week urging some customers not to come in-store:

"We kindly ask that if you wear strong perfumes or colognes, please utilize our drive-thru service."

The bakery says several cashiers suffer from asthma and that the combination of high pollen and strong fragrances makes it difficult for them to breathe.

They went on to request that customers who do choose to enter with strong fragrances not make comments about the staff coughing.

"Please note that these fragrances tend to linger in the building even after you leave, which can lead to coughing and discomfort for our team members. While they are attentive to their health by covering their coughs and maintaining hygiene, we appreciate your understanding in keeping comments regarding coughing to yourselves if you choose to enter the building wearing heavy scents."

What they're saying:

While several customers praise the bakery for taking a stand, others are not happy with the request. Here are some comments from the bakery's post:

"Thank you for taking this position as a business! As someone with severe allergies to perfumes, smoke, and other chemicals, many people who don’t experience this can’t understand how negatively it impacts others, including hospitalization in some cases. Fortunately most people are kind and respectful."

"How can you tell people what they can smell like? This is outrageous."

"Thank you, Century Bakery! No one wants to smell perfumes or colognes - only your heavenly donuts & pasties!"