New Jersey 2026 midterm election: Key deadlines, early voting dates, how to register

The Brief The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting in New Jersey begins on Oct. 24, and continues through Nov. 1. Voters have until Oct. 13 to register.



We’re just weeks away from the midterm elections. Every one of New Jersey’s House seats is up for grabs, and some deadlines are fast approaching for you to register to cast your vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the midterm elections in New Jersey.

JUMP TO: AM I REGISTERED? | HOW TO REGISTER | EARLY VOTING | VOTE BY MAIL | ELECTION DAY VOTING | ELECTION DEADLINES

The New Jersey Division of Elections has an online voter portal that allows residents to check their voter registration status. All you need to do is input your full name and birthday.

Check if you’re registered to vote in New Jersey here .

What you can do:

New Jersey voters can register online or by mail.

New Jersey’s online voter registration

The Division of Elections Voter Registration Application can be found at voter.scrs.nj.gov/register . All you need is your birthdate, a New Jersey driver’s license or non-driver ID, and your Social Security number.

On the application you can also change your name, address, signature or political party, or request to vote by mail.

In-person & mail-in voter registration in New Jersey

There are several offline ways to register to vote in New Jersey. First, you can fill out a registration form and mail or deliver it to your county Commissioner of Registration. The state has pre-addressed registration forms for each county on its website here .

While you may know you can register to vote at the DMV, you can also register at many other state-run agencies, including the NJ Medical Assistance & Health Services Program, the state Office of Disability Services, military recruitment offices and more.

The full list can be found here .

New Jersey voter registration deadline

New Jersey requires voters to register 21 days before an election. That means, in order to vote in the general election on Nov. 3, voters must register by Oct. 13.

How to vote in New Jersey

Local perspective:

New Jerseyans have plenty of options to cast their ballots in the midterms, in person and by mail, early or on Election Day.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. There are more than 150 early voting locations across the state, and you can vote at any location in your county. Early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sundays during the early voting period.

To get your ballot in the mail, you’ll have to complete a Vote By Mail Application . As long as you complete the application by Oct. 27, you’ll get your ballot in the mail. After that, you’ll have until 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 to pick your ballot up from the county clerk.

Once you fill in your ballot, you can return it through the mail, at a secure ballot drop box in your county, or by delivering it to your county elections office .

Your ballot must be in a drop box, with the local elections office, or postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count. Once submitted, you can track the status of your ballot online here .

Worth noting, you can’t return your ballot to a polling location.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can find your designated polling location online here .

Why you should care:

Here are the important dates to know for the midterm elections in New Jersey:

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 13

Early voting period: Oct. 24–Nov. 1

Vote by mail and absentee ballot request deadline: Oct. 24 through the mail, Nov. 2 in person

Ballot return deadline: In a drop box, with the local elections office, or postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day