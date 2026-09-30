Man accused of flashing loaded gun at co-worker in Bensalem, resisting arrest: police

The Brief Wilson Robert, 49, is accused of bringing a loaded .38 caliber revolver to an office building and showing it to a co-worker. Robert was found by police in a vehicle outside the office building, and tried to run from officers before being taken into custody. A judge denied Robert bail and he was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility.



A Philadelphia man was arrested earlier this week after police say he flashed a gun at a co-worker at an office building in Bensalem.

What we know:

Wilson Robert, 49, is accused of entering an office building on Northbrook Drive in Bensalem on Monday afternoon armed with a .38 caliber revolver and showing the weapon at a co-worker.

Officers from the Bensalem Police Department found Robert inside a vehicle in the parking lot. He exited the car and tried to run from police, but was wrestled to the ground and placed in custody.

Investigators say a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered from Roberts. He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, resisting arrest, and more.

What's next:

Robert was denied bail and is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility.

"Our department takes all acts of workplace violence extremely seriously, and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community and responding swiftly to any threats that endanger the public," the department said.