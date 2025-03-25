South Jersey school district approves interim managing superintendent while current super on leave

The Brief The Washington Township School Board voted Tuesday night to approve the appointment of Jack McGee as interim managing superintendent. Current Superintendent Dr. Eric Hibbs is on administrative leave. Questions remain about why Dr. Hibbs is on leave.



Some people in a Gloucester County school district have questions after the superintendent was suddenly placed on leave.

The Washington Township School Board held a meeting Tuesday night, but answers were not immediately offered.

What we know:

The Washington Township School Board approved Jack McGee as interim managing superintendent at the per diem rate of $750 per day effective immediately upon approval of the board. The appointment will run through May 1st or until the date the current superintendent returns from administrative leave.

What they're saying:

One board member, speaking as a taxpayer and resident, spoke out on behalf of current superintendent Dr. Eric Hibbs.

"I'm appalled at what has been done to Dr. Hibbs. That he was railroaded by certain people on this board and the union. Dr. Hibbs was not even given an opportunity to defend himself and was suspended with pay," board member Elayne Clancy said, as much of the audience applauded.

Clancy said another cost to the district is possibly an attorney selection process, instead of allowing the State Ethics Commission or SEC to evaluate a complaint.

"In a budget crunch this board is looking at hiring an interim superintendent at additional costs. Where is the money going to come from? The loss of programs for our students and the cost factor to the residents of Washington Township residents will incur. I'm demanding Dr. Hibbs be reinstated immediately," she said.

Dig deeper:

A vote relating to that topic didn't pass which put the board back on track to appoint the acting interim superintendent.

It is still unclear to residents why the current superintendent is on administrative leave. The board denied Tuesday night it had anything to do with the budget and cuts to sports and staffing.

"There is no connection to a compliance which is putting a superintendent in place," said board President Julie Kozempel.

What's next:

The budget is still being worked out. A budget hearing is set for April 29th.