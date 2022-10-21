9 people injured in fraternity house shooting

Nine people were shot and wounded early Friday at a college fraternity house party in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said.

The shooting happened outside the Kappa Alpha Psi house near Southern University and A&M College as students celebrate Homecoming Week, according to local reports.

Police told The Advocate newspaper that officers responded to a shooting there around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The nine people who were shot don’t appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Southern University released the following statement on its Facebook page:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Southern’s Homecoming game is set for Saturday.